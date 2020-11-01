1/1
Winnifred D. Garrow
Garrow, Winnifred D. NEW BALTIMORE Winnifred Doris Ward Garrow, aka mom, Winnie, Win, or Dutchess, age 93, passed away peacefully at home with her loving daughter, Susan by her side on October 28, 2020. Winnifred has been residing in New Baltimore with Susan and her son-in-law John for 10 years. She always liked to say she came for dinner and never left. She was predeceased by her husband, James Garrow. She is survived by daughter Susan (John) Brown of New Baltimore; sons, Ronald Garrow of Coeymans Hollow, and Don (Joyce) Garrow of Florida; grandsons, James (Susan) Garrow and Donald (Doreen) Garrow, and great-grandchildren in Florida. Winnifred was employeed by the R-C-S School District for 20 years as a bus attendant. Prior employments were at A.M.C. Hospital in the telephone department, Ben Franklin Store where she worked customer service, and Ravena Knitting Mills working to manufacture clothing. She was an advid NASCAR fan, being loyal to Jeff Gordan until he retired. She was always up to going to a casino or ICS Business center to play slots. Winnifred enjoyed doing cross stitching which she gave to her friends and family. She would especially like to thank our loyal friends Cathy France for being there and Zach Flanagan for his weekly phone calls she always looked forward to. Winnifred will be cremated and back home with her daughter to watch over.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 1, 2020.
