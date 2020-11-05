1/
Winton Gary Gibbons
1940 - 2020
Gibbons, Winton Gary CROWN POINT, Ind. Mr. Winton Gary Gibbons, "Gary," passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020, in Crown Point, Ind. at the age of 80. Gary is survived by his wife, Joyce Kay Gibbons (nee Porter) of Crown Point, Ind.; his son Winton Gibbons along with his son's wife Andra; granddaughter, Elizabeth; and grandsons, William, Ian, and Lucas of San Diego, Calif.; and brother Bruce Gibbons of Midland, Mich. Gary was preceded in death by his lovely daughter, Kathleen Gibbons of Schenectady; and parents, Mary and Winton Gibbons. Gary was born on July 9, 1940, in Chicago. He married Joyce in 1959. Gary graduated from University of Michigan with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, and a master's degree in engineering from University of Illinois. He spent most of his career with General Electric in Schenectady. He and Joyce welcomed two children into their home. His son and grandchildren remember him as a loving and attentive father and grandfather. Gary was an accomplish singer, and sang with his church's choir, and as a member of the Masters of Harmony barber shop quartet. He was also a strong supporter and "Scouter" in the Schenectady County Council of the Boy Scouts. Gary was an avid golfer and a life-long, passionate fan of the Chicago White Sox. He was an active and dedicated member of the First United Methodist Church and often volunteered. The family would also like to thank Gary's nieces and nephews for their constant dedication, time, and help. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. followed immediately by a memorial service, in the First United Methodist Church, 352 South Main St., Crown Point, Ind. with Pastor Mark Wilkins officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Audubon Society or Humane Society. www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
12:30 - 03:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
NOV
7
Memorial service
First United Methodist Church
