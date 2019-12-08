Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Won Zoon Yoon. View Sign Service Information Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 (518)-273-4162 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 View Map Funeral service 6:00 PM Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Yoon, Won Zoon LATHAM Won Zoon Yoon passed peacefully from this life on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the age of 87. Born in Pyongyang, Korea on October 15, 1932, Won was the son of the late Taeseop Yoon and Hwakshil Kim. Won came to the United States in 1956 as a student and studied at Friends University in Wichita, Kan., graduating in 1959. He received his master's degree from Wichita State University in 1961. He began his teaching career as assistant professor in History at SUNY Geneseo from 1963 to 1971. Won was naturalized in 1971. He earned his PhD in History from NYU in 1971. Won left SUNY Geneseo in 1971 and was promoted to associate professor in History at Siena College, Loudonville, until 1974. In 1974, Won earned the title of professor in History at Siena College, where he taught for a total of 36 years. Professor Yoon had served as the chairman of the History department at Siena College for a number of years before retiring at the age of 74. He loved teaching and treasured all of his students. As a resident of Latham since 1971, Won was a founding member and the first president of the Korean-American Association of Albany. He loved to fish and to garden and was known for his "green thumb". Won enjoyed listening to classical music and opera performances. He enjoyed writing and was the author of Burma: Japanese Military Administration, Selected Documents 1941-45, 1971: Japan's Scheme for the Liberation of Burma and the Role of the Minami Kikan, 1973: Military Expediency-A Determining Factor in the Japanese Policy Regarding Burmese Independence, 1978; and many other literary pieces. He was the beloved husband of the late Young Sook Yoon who died in 2009; dear father of Mercy (Robert) Fontaine of Latham, Merry (Kevin) Bowen of Menasha, Wisconsin and David (Anh) Yoon of Huntington Beach, California; grandfather of Jennifer Lee, Jason (Rachel Savageau) Lee, Kerry (Chad Wolter) Bowen, Amy Yoon, Robert (Cindy) Fontaine and Christophe Fontaine; great-grandfather of Barrett, Joey and Samantha; brother of Keum Joon Yoon, Myo Joon Yoon, Ok Joon Yoon (Junghayng Cho) and Shin Joon Yoon. Also surviving are many cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday, December 12 from 4-6 p.m. at the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. Interment will be Friday in Memory Gardens where Won will rest with his wife. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205. Condolence book at







