Gilchrist, Wylie Jr. BRUNSWICK Wylie Gilchrist Jr., "Gil," 87, husband of Christine (Glasko) Gilchrist, passed into eternal rest on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Born and raised in New York City, Gil moved to Troy following his service in the United States Navy (1951-1955), from which he was honorably discharged. He was employed by the Ford Motor Company in Green Island for 32 years, retiring in 1988. He was a proud, active member of the Center Brunswick Volunteer Fire Company for 38 years, and remained a lifetime member. He was also a member of the Troy Lodge of Elks. In addition to his wife, Gil is survived by his two children, Andrew Gilchrist and his wife Jeanne, and Roseann Austin and her husband Scott. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Andrew, Robert, Hannah, Michael, and Emily; and also his sister-in-law, Sister Alicia Marie Glasko, CSJ. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 31, at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to a . Condolence book and memorial page at parkerbrosmemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 29, 2020