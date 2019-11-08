Yakov Zerebovich

Service Information
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
Obituary
Zerebovich, Yakov ALBANY Yakov Zerebovich, 83, died November 6, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Gomel, Belarus son of the late Abram and Khana Zerebovich; husband of the late Rakhel; father of Yelena Pugach (Sergey) and Arthur Zerebovich; grandfather of Gina Nabokin (Dima) and Danielle Pugach. Predeceased by four siblings. Funeral service Friday (today) at 12:30 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Interment to follow in Temple Israel Cemetery, 1626 Western Avenue, Guilderland.

Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 8, 2019
