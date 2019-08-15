Albany Times Union Obituaries
Yan-Tan Chung


1935 - 2019
Yan-Tan Chung Obituary
Chung, Yan-Tan ALBANY Yan-Tan Chung, 84 of Albany, beloved husband of Helena Sue (Houng) Chung, died on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Albany Medical Center in Albany. Born in Chiayi, Taiwan, on February 24, 1935, Yan-Tan was the son of the late Chia Chen and the late Rum (Huang) Chung. In 1965, Yan-Tan moved to the United States to study at the University of California, Berkeley, where he received a master's degree in civil engineering in 1966. After receiving his degree, he was employed as a civil engineer by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation in Albany, New York, until retiring in 1995. Yan-Tan married Helena Sue Houng on October 31, 1961, and they enjoyed 57 years of marriage. Survivors in addition to his wife are his children, Andrew (Ning) Chung, Dr. David (Juliet) Chung, and Judy (Jim LoGerfo) Chung. He was the proud grandfather of Gillian, Jordan, Paolo, Samantha, Jensen, and Phoebe. A memorial service will be held this Saturday, August 17, at 11 a.m. in the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd, Latham. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Yan-Tan's family on Saturday, August 17, from 10 -11 a.m. in the funeral home prior to the service. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Colonie. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 15, 2019
