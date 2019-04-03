Mitchell, Yazmine TROY Yazmine "Chicken" Mitchell, 25 of Troy, passed into eternal rest on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Yazmine was born in The Bronx and was the daughter of Linda Butler of Troy and James Mitchell Sr. of New York City. Yazmine loved listening to music and watching television, especially Law and Order. In addition to her parents, she is also survived by two brothers, James Mitchell Jr. and Tyrone Harris and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. The service for Yazmine will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. in the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Interment will follow the service in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Mann Avenue, Troy.
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-3541
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 3, 2019