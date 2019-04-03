Yazmine Mitchell

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Staff of Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc

Mitchell, Yazmine TROY Yazmine "Chicken" Mitchell, 25 of Troy, passed into eternal rest on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Yazmine was born in The Bronx and was the daughter of Linda Butler of Troy and James Mitchell Sr. of New York City. Yazmine loved listening to music and watching television, especially Law and Order. In addition to her parents, she is also survived by two brothers, James Mitchell Jr. and Tyrone Harris and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. The service for Yazmine will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. in the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Interment will follow the service in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Mann Avenue, Troy.

logo
Funeral Home
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-3541
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.