Gelfand, Yelizaveta ALBANY Yelizaveta Gelfand, 92 of Albany, died on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Albany Medical Center. Born in Minsk, Russia, Mrs. Gelfand came to the United States in 1991. While residing in Russia, she was a physician specializing in Pediatrics. Yelizaveta attended Congregation Ohav Shalom in Albany. She was married to Isaac Gelfand until his passing. Mother of Michael and Miron Gelfand. Mother-in-law of Anna Umanskaya and Svetlana Gelfand. Grandmother of Dimitry, Victoria and Alexander. Great-grandmother of Camilla and Adeline. Mrs.Gelfand was predeceased by her great-granddaughter, Alyssa Gelfand. Services at the Ohav Shalom Cemetery, Church Road in Guilderland, on Tuesday, March 26 at 3 p.m. To leave a condolence message, please visit, levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 26, 2019