Yvette "Rita" Squadere

Obituary
Squadere, Yvette "Rita" HALFMOON Yvette "Rita" Squadere, 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Rita was the daughter of the late Josephat and Simonne Prud'homme. Rita was the devoted wife to Joseph Squadere Jr. for 56 years. Rita was a member of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park. She began her career as a telephone operator with NY Telephone Co. and continued her career until her retirement as an finance manager for AT&T. She loved to garden, shop and play Mahjong, Scrabble and Bridge. Rita enjoyed traveling and spending the winter months in Naples, Fla. Most of all, Rita loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Rita is survived by her children, Lynne (Regis) Miles, Mark Squadere and Joseph Squadere III (Jeannette Johnson and daughter, Talia); her grandchildren, Sean, Kevin, and Elizabeth Miles; her siblings, Irene Bracken, Cecile Carney, Beatrice Girard, Dennis Prud'homme and Donald Prud'homme; and many other loving relatives and friends. Rita is predeceased by her brother, Gerard Prud'homme. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park on August 9, at 10 a.m. Inurnment to follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Cohoes. Donations may be made in Rita's memory to , or St. Jude's Children's Research Center,www.st.jude.org. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 5, 2019
