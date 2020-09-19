1/
Yvonne B. (St. Gelais) Golas
Golas, Yvonne B. St. Gelais COHOES Yvonne B. St. Gelais Golas, 81 of Cohoes, passed away at Samaritan Hospital in Troy on Friday, September 18, 2020. She was born and educated in Cohoes and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Maryrose Deneault St. Gelais. Yvonne worked for JM Field's in Troy for many years and worked at the Golden Krust Bakery in Cohoes for 20 years. She is survived by her husband, Raymond W. Golas Sr. of Cohoes; her sons, Raymond Golas Jr. of Cohoes and Michael Golas Sr. of Cohoes; and her grandsons, Michael Golas Jr., and Austin Golas. Sister of Francis St. Gelais of Troy; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 21, at 11 a.m. in the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Masks are required, and social distancing will be observed inside and outside of the funeral home.




Published in Albany Times Union from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
