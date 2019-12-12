Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne B. Stallmer. View Sign Service Information Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home 1 Mohawk Ave Scotia , NY 12302 (518)-346-5802 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home 1 Mohawk Ave Scotia , NY 12302 View Map Service 9:15 AM Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home 1 Mohawk Ave Scotia , NY 12302 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Parish 1801 Union St. Schenectady , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Stallmer, Yvonne B. SCOTIA Yvonne B. Stallmer, 85 of Scotia, died suddenly on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. She was a lifetime area resident. Born on July 29, 1934, in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Bernard M. and Henrietta B. (Gardner) Struys. Yvonne graduated from St. Joseph's School and attended the State University of New York at Oneonta. It was in Oneonta, where Yvonne met the love of her life. On December 27, 1958, she was married to Thomas P. Stallmer at St. Joseph's Church in Schenectady. For the next 47 years together, they raised their five children and lovingly opened their home in Niskayuna to 66 foster babies through Catholic Charities. Yvonne worked early in her career with the Bell Telephone Company. She also catered and was an election poll worker for numerous years in the Town of Niskayuna. She cherished being a homemaker and her home was always open for food and fun to the families of the neighborhood. Yvonne's true joys in life came with socializing with her many friends, feeding anyone who entered her home, traveling the world and spending countless hours swimming in her beloved Charley Lake in Wells, N.Y. In her final years, she bravely endured numerous injuries and illnesses with courage and uncommon determination. Yvonne was guided by her deep faith and aided by the selfless assistance of her longtime caregivers, Sandy Pierce, Regina Eades and Bibi Mohammad, whom the family is deeply indebted to. She is survived by five children, Paetra M. Schaffer of Inverness, Fla., Patrice C. Commins and her husband Stephen of Niskayuna, Todd T. Stallmer and his wife Amy of Northville, Eric W. Stallmer and his wife Amy of McLean, Va., and Christopher D. Stallmer and his wife Kerry of Galway. She was extremely proud and doting of her eight grandchildren, Nicholas Anthony Schaffer, Thomas James Stallmer, Charles Jeffrey Stallmer, William Thomas Stallmer, Catherine Rose Stallmer, Patrick Charles Stallmer and Lucy Beatrice Stallmer who all brought great joy to her later years. She is also survived by numerous beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas; brother Paul B. Struys; son-in-law William Schaffer; and granddaughter Abigail Grace Stallmer. Services will be at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday at the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, 1 Mohawk Ave., Scotia, then to Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, 1801 Union St., Schenectady for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Calling hours will be Friday at the funeral home from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna.



