Scully, Yvonne D. RENSSELAER Yvonne Daoust Scully, 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Evergreen Commons with her loving family by her side. Born in Albany on May 14, 1924 she was the daughter of the late Yvonne LeBuis Daoust and Alfred Daoust; and stepdaughter of Deneiges (Lauzon) Daoust. Yvonne was the loving wife of the late William J. Scully who passed away in 1985 Yvonne graduated from St. John's Academy. She worked as a clerk for the N.Y. Telephone Co. and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. Yvonne was also a member of the Catholic Daughters and St. John's Rosary and Alter Societies. She is survived by her daughter, Donna (William) LaMarre; her granddaughters, Danielle (Timothy) LaMarre-Smith and Rachel (Stephen) Roy; her grandsons, Owen and Theo Smith; and her sister, Irene (William) Daoust-Coyne. Yvonne is also survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by seventeen siblings, Rita Bigelow, Alfred Daoust, Edward Daoust, Yvette Cusick, Gerard Daoust Sr., John Daoust, Theresa Daoust, Raymond Daoust, Herbert Daoust, Roger Daoust, Wilfred Daoust, Annette Braman, Ernest Daoust Sr., Franklinette Motler, Bernard Daoust Sr., Ronald Daoust Sr. and Marie Ladoucer. Yvonne's family would like to thank the staff at Evergreen Commons, Wynantskill two for their loving care and comfort. A funeral Mass for Yvonne will be held on Thursday, March 7, at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church, 50 Herrick St., Rensselaer. Interment will follow the Mass in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the W. J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church. wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019