Brayton, Yvonne F. RENSSELAER Yvonne F. Brayton, 97, passed away peacefully in her home with her family by her side on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Born in Tupper Lake, N.Y. on February 23, 1922, she was one of ten children. She worked at Boardman Ltd. in Albany. Yvonne was predeceased by her parents, Alphonse and Ameline (Leboeuf) Beaudet; her husband Robert, who passed away in 1999; and her son John, who passed away in 2009. Yvonne is survived by her brother, Arthur Beaudet of Syracuse; her children, Jeanne (James) McDonald of North Falmouth, Mass., Mary Clements, William (Kathy) Brayton, and Robert (Linda) Brayton, all of Rensselaer; her six grandchildren, Heather (Jeffrey) Spector, Kristin (Thomas) Simon, Christopher (Jamie) Brayton, Jessica Clements, Emily Clements, and Skyler Brayton; and her six great-grandchildren, Avery and Tate Spector, Zoey and Tabitha Simon, and Owen and Natalie Brayton. A special thank you to Mary and Jessica Clements for their loving care of Yvonne throughout her later years, certainly contributing to her long life. Yvonne was a wonderful mother. We will always carry her memory in our hearts. A private service will be held. Condolence page at wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 13, 2019