Goska, Yvonne Ingeborg Herpich WEST SAND LAKE Yvonne Ingeborg Herpich Goska was born on May 14, 1927, and passed peacefully in her home on September 29, 2020. Yvonne is joining her beloved husband, Johnnie James Goska after losing him five years ago. They met in high school and were blessed to be married for 64 years. Yvonne was born in Mannheim, Germany and at the age of 18 months, fled with her parents, Robert Herpich and Paulette Gebhardt Herpich to West New York, New Jersey to escape from the rise of Hitler and the forthcoming war. Yvonne was a devoted wife, mother and Omie. Yvonne worked in the bookstore at R.P.I. as Johnnie was attending R.P.I. for his engineering degree. She was everyone's mom and always opened her home to Karen's buddies. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Karen Goska Jensen. She will be horribly missed by her grandchildren, Natalie Michelle Jensen, Neil Mathew Jensen and Ashleigh Fullerton Jensen. In addition, she leaves behind great-granddaughters, Margot and Theodora Jensen; as well as her beloved brother and sister-in-law, Aloys and Suzanne Heintz. Karen wants to thank all of her wonderful family and friends for their support over the last seven years. They were the strength behind caring for Mom. The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and aides of Hospice for the care they provided to Yvonne during the last several weeks. With their support, Yvonne was able to spend her final days at home. There will be a private celebration of life at another time, when her family may all attend. In lieu of flowers, we suggest donations be made to The Community Hospice Foundation 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 Visit perrykomdat.com
