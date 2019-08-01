Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne M. Blass. View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 AM Old Chatham Union Cemetery Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Sabba Vineyard 383 Pitts Road Old Chatham , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Blass, Yvonne M. HERNANDO, Fla. Yvonne M. Blass, 89 of Citrus Hills, passed away on June 29, 2019. She was born on August 23, 1929, in Brooklyn, the daughter of Harold and Maybelle Wilson (Thompson). Schooled in New York and Long Island, she began her career in New York City working in major ad agencies for 11 years. Yvonne married Ronald Blass in 1949 and moved to the Albany area to raise their family, and later moved to Old Chatham, where they lived until retirement. She was a member of the Schenectady Curling Club, Albany Curling Club, and the Westport N.Y. Rifle Club. Ms. Blass was the founder of the Hobby Hills Tack Barn. She later co-founded - with Ron Blass - R. T. Blass Inc. a marketing communications firm which they grew to be one of the largest ad agencies in upstate New York. Yvonne was currently a member of Citrus Hills Women's Club, Citrus Hills Golf Club, Citrus Hills Ping Pong Group, and the Good Shepard Lutheran Church. An avid sailor, she loved sailing the waters of the Great Sacandaga and Lake George. Predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Ronald T. Blass, she is survived by her sister Doris Bambach and husband Eugene of Babylon, Long Island; brother Dr. Harold Wilson Jr. and wife Carol of Voorheesville; son Kenneth Blass and wife Karen of Old Chatham; daughter Kathy Weiss and husband Brian of Charlotte, N.C.; daughter Diane Collazo of Clifton Park; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her significant other of five years, Arthur Sternby. There will be a service in the Old Chatham Union Cemetery on Shaker Museum Road at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, for family members. A celebration of life will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. at Sabba Vineyard, 383 Pitts Road, Old Chatham. Friends and family are welcome to celebrate Yvonne's remarkable life together.



Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 1, 2019

