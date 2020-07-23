Rifenburgh, Zachary Adam PITTSTOWN Zachary Adam Rifenburgh, 31, left the world suddenly, leaving behind his legacy on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Zachary was born on February 19, 1989, to Mark and Carol (Scully) Rifenburgh at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. He was raised in Pittstown his entire life, where his love of the outdoors and riding dirt bikes eventually grew into his love of riding motorcycles. Zachary not only enjoyed riding motorcycles, but he also loved working on them with his father. They both shared a love and passion for Harley Davidson's. In no time at all his passion lead him to a job at BMW, where he continued to work on motorcycles. Aside from his passion of motorcycles, he loved to spend time with his family and friends. Zac and his eldest son Jamison were avid video game players and could often be found challenging each other in games. He also loved playing outside with his youngest son, Ryder, where they explored the great outdoors together. While each bond was different with his parents, Zac created a connection to each of them where they shared unique interests, laughs, and special memories. Additionally, Zac and his wife Erica bonded over motorcycle rides, tattoos, and spending time together with their boys. Zac is survived by his father Mark (Michelle) Rifenburgh and mother Carol Rifenburgh of Pittstown; his wife Erica (Knapp) Rifenburgh; his children, Jamison and Ryder Rifenburgh; his sister Kayla Rifenburgh (Eric Desrosiers) and niece Elysia of Hoosick Falls; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A celebration of life will be held privately for family and friends. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com