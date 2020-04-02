Worobetz, Zachary M. WATERVLIET Zachary M. Worobetz, 33, died unexpectedly at home on Monday, March 30, 2020. Born and raised in Watervliet, he was the son of John A. Worobetz and the late Karen Anderson Worobetz. Zach was a graduate of Watervliet High School, class of 2005 and was employed at I Love Pizza in Troy. He was an avid reader, loved to cook for everyone and enjoyed music from all genres. Zach was a kind soul and will be missed by everyone who knew him. Zach is survived by his father, John A. Worobetz; his fiance, Candice Coon; his maternal grandparents, Jack Anderson and Fay (Barry) Pope; his aunts, Darlene (Jim) Earnhardt and Kathy Anthony; and his uncles, Robert (Diane) Henry, James (Sheryl) Worobetz, Stephen Worobetz and Jeffrey Pope. He is also survived by many cousins and dear friends. Zach was predeceased by his mother, Karen Anderson Worobetz; and his paternal grandparents, John and Dolores Worobetz. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services for Zach will be private. Friends and family are encouraged to share their condolences and memories of Zach at parkerbrosmemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 2, 2020