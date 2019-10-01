Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zane Zell Studenroth Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Studenroth, Zane Zell Jr. GREENPORT, N.Y. Zane Zell Studenroth Jr. of Greenport, N.Y., died in the early morning hours of September 17, following a brief hospitalization at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson, N.Y. Zane was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on May 12, 1946. A connoisseur and antiquarian for over fifty years, he specialized in early 19th century American furniture, lighting and decorative arts. After receiving a bachelor's of fine arts degree in ceramic design from Alfred University in 1969, Zane worked for the New York State Museum as an exhibition specialist. He later worked for the New York State Department of Parks and Recreation, measuring and studying historic sites, and later as a cataloguer and appraiser for Plaza Galleries in New York City. From 1981 onward he acted as a consultant and buying agent of period furnishings for private collectors, museums and antiques dealers. Over the decades, Zane owned a succession of early 19th century upstate New York homes and decorated each with period furnishings. From 1998 until his death, he lived at "East View," an early Hudson Valley villa also known as "The Old Turtle House" due to its unusual oval roof line. His documentation of the house's history and architecture earned its nomination to the National Register of Historic Places in 2000. Zane was highly regarded for his knowledge of American Federal and neoclassical furniture. From 2000 until his retirement in 2015, he was employed as a sales and buying consultant and part-time conservator of decorative arts at Period Picks in Kinderhook, N.Y. He is remembered by family, friends, fellow dealers and collectors throughout New York, New England and the Mid-Atlantic states for his passionate pursuit of period furnishings and for sharing his extensive knowledge of American furniture and decorative arts. Zane was predeceased by his father and mother, Zane Z. and Gladys Jeffrey Studenroth, and a brother, Jeffrey Eugene Studenroth. He is survived by his brothers, Frank P. Studenroth of Wilton, N.Y., and Zachary N. Studenroth of Southampton, N.Y.; and by two nieces and three nephews; and two great-nieces and one great-nephew.



