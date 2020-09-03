1/
Zdzislaw Lewandowski
Lewandowski, Zdzislaw WATERVLIET Zdzislaw Lewandowski, 85, born in 1935, passed at Community Hospice Inn, St. Peter's Hospital, on August 29, 2020. Lovingly referred to as "Z" to those closest to him, he was a resident of Eddy Memory Care at Marjorie Doyle Rockwell Center and previously lived near his daughter in Watervliet. He raised his family in Chicopee, Mass. Born and raised in Rzeszow, Poland to Jozer Lewandowski and Jadwiga Gawrys, he worked as a civil engineer. After moving to the U.S., he worked at Spalding in Chicopee, Mass., among other companies. He met his loving wife of 39 years, Mary Theresa Bigda, while she traveled from the U.S. to Poland to visit relatives. They quickly fell in love and married before she returned to the U.S. to continue nursing school. In November 1968, Z emigrated from Poland and the couple renewed their wedding vows at a church service held shortly thereafter. He was a communicant of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish in Springfield, Mass. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Mary (2005); and his son, Jerold Joseph (2015). Z is survived by his devoted daughter, Donna Lewandowski, and her fiance, Rodd Pedrotti; and by his brother, Wladyslaw, and his wife, Irena. He leaves behind his sisters-in-law, Bernadette Conte and her husband, Joseph, of South Carolina and Frances Bigda-Peyton and her husband, Thomas, of Mass. His family thanks the staff at St. Peter's Hospital for providing Z with superb care and compassion during his final days. The service will be held Saturday, September 5, at 12 p.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, located at 25 Parker St., Indian Orchard, Mass., followed by his burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, located at 1601 State St., Springfield, Mass. A reception will follow at Tony & Penny's Restaurant, located at 18 Canterbury St., Ludlow, Mass. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 3, 2020.
