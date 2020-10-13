Ullah, Zeba ALBANY Zeba Inayat Ullah was born on April 8, 1932, in Pakistan. She was the wife of the late Walter Inayat Ullah. She passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020, after a brief illness. She is survived by five children: Tariq Samson (Sylvia), Arif Inayatullah (Remi), Joseph Farooq (Olive), Asif Inayatullah (Seema), Humaira Roy (Saqib); 16 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the St. Peter's Hospital CV ICU staff for their dedication and exceptional service during her stay. The family would especially like to thank Dr. Sulaiman Hasan, Dr. Fahad Farooq and Dr. Louis Gold. Funeral services will be conducted in a small private ceremony on October 14, at St Paul's Episcopal Church (reserved for immediate family members only) immediately followed by burial at Graceland Cemetery, Albany.