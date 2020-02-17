Zebedee Lawson

Service Information
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Life Church of Christ
419 Clinton Ave
Albany, NY
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
New Life Church of Christ
419 Clinton Ave
Albany, NY
Obituary
Lawson, Zebedee ALBANY Zebedee Lawson, 59 of Albany, departed his life on February 9, 2020. He was the son of the late Richard and Jessie Mae Lawson; and husband of the late Sarah Lawson. Zebedee graduated from Albany High School in 1978. He was an avid athlete and enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by three children, Darnell McDonald, Zebedee Lawson, Jr. and Zandeanna Lawson; and five grandchildren. He is also survived by five brothers and four sisters; a hosts of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He also leaves to mourn a special friend, Anita Tibbs. Celebration service will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, in New Life Church of Christ, 419 Clinton Ave., Albany. Calling Hours will be 9-11 a.m.

Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 17, 2020
