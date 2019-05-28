Blank Blank Blank

Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 28 to May 29, 2019
22 of 22 words: Toral Alvarez - Roberto Nelson, 77, passed away May 25, 2019. Arrangements by Affordable Cremation Solutions 8560 Arlington Expressway, Jacksonville, Florida 32211

No Guest Book was included with the obituary for Roberto Alvarez .
