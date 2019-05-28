Obituary Preview for Roberto Toral Alvarez
Roberto Toral Alvarez Obituary
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 28 to May 29, 2019
: Toral Alvarez - Roberto Nelson, 77, passed away May 25, 2019. Arrangements by Affordable Cremation Solutions 8560 Arlington Expressway, Jacksonville, Florida 32211
