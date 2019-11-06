|
Millis
Van Russell "Buddy" Millis, Jr., 90, was born on April 12, 1929 in Jacksonville, Florida and passed away on November 1, 2019.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL. Inurnment will be at Restlawn Memorial Park in Jacksonville at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his honor to a .
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019