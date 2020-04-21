|
|
Tinson and Bass
Aasha Tinson and Jordan Bass passed away April 10, 2020. Aasha was a life long resident of Tallahassee/Jacksonville, FL She is survived by her father, daughter, and brother.
Jordan is survived by father and three siblings. Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held at 11:00, Saturday at St. Matthew Baptist Church., 3731 Moncrief Rd., Rev. George A. Price, pastor.
Interment in Restlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020