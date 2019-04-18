In Loving Memory of Abbie D. Flowers





Sunrise 11/14/1937 Sunset 4/18/2018 Mom where do we start, 1 year has passed and

our hearts still grieve, sometimes as though it was

yesterday. God gives us the strength to move

forward, as we strive to carry on your Legacy. Thanks to you and Dad for a structured and loving upbringing, that has prepared us to carry on, now that you both are gone. You were the best Mom a child could ask for, and your self -sacrifice on our behalf will be forever honored and appreciated. Rest on old soldier until we meet again.

WE WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU MOM!!

THE FLOWERS FAMILY

Lawrence, Valerie, Kenneth, Bruce, Russell,

Barry, Doreatha, Annie, and Gregory