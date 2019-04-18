Home

In Loving Memory of Abbie D. Flowers


Sunrise 11/14/1937 Sunset 4/18/2018

Mom where do we start, 1 year has passed and
our hearts still grieve, sometimes as though it was
yesterday. God gives us the strength to move
forward, as we strive to carry on your Legacy. Thanks to you and Dad for a structured and loving upbringing, that has prepared us to carry on, now that you both are gone. You were the best Mom a child could ask for, and your self -sacrifice on our behalf will be forever honored and appreciated. Rest on old soldier until we meet again.

WE WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU MOM!!


THE FLOWERS FAMILY
Lawrence, Valerie, Kenneth, Bruce, Russell,
Barry, Doreatha, Annie, and Gregory

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 18, 2019
