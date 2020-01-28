Home

Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel
4801 SAN JOSE BLVD
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 737-7171
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Abraham Metrie Obituary
Metrie
Abraham John "Jack", age 94, of Jacksonville, FL, was welcomed to Heaven Dec. 16, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be conducted Feb. 1, at 2:00 p.m. at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel. Jack was an Army Air Corps WWII Veteran, served with the Navy Office of Information in the Pentagon during the Vietnam War, and retired from the US Treasury Dept. Jack is most remembered for his vibrant relationship with Jesus and Bible Study. He is survived by his son Dean Metrie of Jacksonville, daughter Jan Schuler of Atlanta, and many grandchildren.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
