KEELE
Mrs. Ada Kay Keele, 70, of Hollow Rock, Tennessee passed on Friday, March 1, 2019 at her home.
Ada was born on November 9, 1948, to the late Rogelio Jose Caldreon and Sarah Ada Roberts Caldreon in Jacksonville, Florida. She enjoyed reading, her pets, and watching wildlife on the farm.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Keele; two daughters, Kristie Boney (husband Scott) and Dana Bowers (husband Jim); grandchildren William and Caroline Boney; and brother Roy Dennis Caldreon.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, beginning with a visitation at 1:00 PM with a Celebration of Ada's life to follow at 2:00 PM.
You may leave words of comfort and sympathy at www.HGRiversideFuneralHome.com . HARDAGE-GIDDENS, RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK and FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard is serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 8, 2019