Ada L. Love, Age 87, passed away on September 24, 2020, in Jacksonville FL. Ada was born on October 23, 1932, in Hico, West Virginia, and was the oldest of nine children. Her father was a coal miner and a farmer and when Ada graduated from high school she left for Washington D.C. to work for the Civil Service. It was there she met the love of her life, James S. Love, a military veteran of both WWII and the Korean War. From there they were transferred to Fairbanks AK for a year followed by eight years in Kansas City, MO. with the last duty station in Orlando FL. They were married for 40 years until his passing in 1992. Ada retired with over 30 Civil Service years and in 1996 went to work for her son, Jim Love, in his State Farm Insurance office in Jacksonville, FL, until 2010. In her 14 years at the State Farm office in the Riverside neighborhood, she made many friends and had many customers asking for her by name. Ada was a faithful member of Riverside Baptist Church and lived in the Avondale neighborhood of Jacksonville. She is survived by her two children, Jim Love (Robin) of Jacksonville, FL, and Karen Gatlin (Frank) of Bell, FL., 4 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the celebration of her life will be reserved for close family members.
