Heaven has gained a precious angel. Ada Emma DeVane Rodgers, 90, entered her heavenly home on Tuesday morning, May 21, 2019. Ada was born on July 14, 1928.

Ada, Ammie, as she was affectionately known by her family, is survived by her daughters, Louanne Rodgers, Jacksonville, FL, and Suellen Johnson (Jerry), Jacksonville, FL, and son Frank Rodgers (Melanie), St. Augustine, FL. She is also survived by her three beautiful granddaughters, Ashley Washington (Zach), Jacksonville, FL, Kathryn Brewer, Lake Alfred, FL, and Sarah Simmons (Landon), Jacksonville, FL. In addition, Ada is also survived by her brothers, J.W. DeVane (Dorothy), Jennings, FL, J. Fred DeVane (Dorothy), Dowling Park, FL, and her sister, Ruth DeVane Farr (Edward), Albany, GA, and numerous nieces and nephews all whom she loved so very much.

Ada, a wonderfully kind and gracious southern lady, graduated from Jennings High School in 1946 and attended business school in Valdosta, GA. In Valdosta, Ada met the love of her life, Louis Franklin Rodgers, and they were married in April of 1950. Ada and Louis were happily married for 39 years until Louis' death in 1989. Ada was a stay-at-home mother and enjoyed raising her children. Ada enjoyed cooking, sewing, playing the piano, planting flowers in her flower garden, entertaining guests in her home but most of all – spending time with her family and going to family gatherings with her extended family. Ada was predeceased by her husband and her parents LeRoy M. and Ruby B. DeVane and her brother Max DeVane.

Funeral Services – officiated by Elder Michael DeVane, Ada's nephew – will be held on Friday, May 24, at 11:00 am at Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, Highway 41, Jennings, FL. Visitation will be held in the church one hour prior to the service. Graveside services will follow at Lake Park Cemetery, Lake Park, GA. Memorials may be sent to Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, 1783 NW County Road 141, Jennings, FL. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.

