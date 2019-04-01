|
DARLING
Adeline Alice (Bright) Darling peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Freddie Darling, Sr. She is survived by her loving five children; Freddie (Julia) Darling, Jr., Earl (Angela) Darling, Charline (Lester) Small, Lorenza (Cara) Darling and Raymond (Marie) Darling; caring sister, Barbara Atkins; and a host of other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 4-7PM. Funeral service will be private. Holmes-Glover- Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc., 4334 Brentwood Avenue, www.holmesgloversolomon.com. In lieu of flower please make donations to the Ronald McDonald House.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 1, 2019