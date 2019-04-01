Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adeline Darling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adeline Alice (Bright) Darling

Obituary Condolences

Adeline Alice (Bright) Darling Obituary
DARLING
Adeline Alice (Bright) Darling peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Freddie Darling, Sr. She is survived by her loving five children; Freddie (Julia) Darling, Jr., Earl (Angela) Darling, Charline (Lester) Small, Lorenza (Cara) Darling and Raymond (Marie) Darling; caring sister, Barbara Atkins; and a host of other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 4-7PM. Funeral service will be private. Holmes-Glover- Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc., 4334 Brentwood Avenue, www.holmesgloversolomon.com. In lieu of flower please make donations to the Ronald McDonald House.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
Download Now