Agnes Chalker Watson passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 in Orange Park, Florida at the age of 99. She was born to Agnes (Granberry) and Selwyn Thomas Chalker in Jacksonville, Florida on October 18, 1919 and grew up in Lake City, Florida. She moved to Orange Park in 1945 and spent the rest of her life there where she met her husband of 62 years, Jack Watson. Aggie and Jack loved Orange Park and all of their many friends. They both cherished family gatherings and especially loved those times that the group gathered at the long picnic table at the family home on the St. Johns River. She was an excellent cook and was able to turn the results of son, Duncan's, hunting and fishing trips into wonderful dinners. Her daughter, Trisha, benefited from her skillful lessons on sewing, cooking, and crafts.

She was a devoted member of the Orange Park Presbyterian Church where she and Jack enjoyed the fellowship of the members and her meetings with the Towhee Circle. She was a charter member of the Orange Park Garden Club and made many beautiful flower arrangements to share with others. Gardening in her beautiful yard was one of her favorite pastimes. The talent that she inherited from her artist mother resulted in the creation of many beautiful crafts. She was a true Southern lady in the best sense of the word with an innate ability to make others feel welcome.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Agnes and Selwyn Chalker; her first husband, Howard Duncan Newkirk; husband, Jack Watson; sisters, Hallijeanne Chalker and Mary Phillips Royall; brothers, Randy and Selwyn Chalker.

She is survived by her son, Duncan (Susan) Newkirk, and daughter, Trisha (Matt) Holland; grandchildren, Suzy (Jonathan) Wilson, Duncan (Kylee) Newkirk, and Aubrey (Hannah) Holland; eight great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Her loving smile will be missed by all.

The family will welcome close friends and family at their home from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 10 for a celebration of her life. Interment will take place at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice or the Orange Park Presbyterian Church.