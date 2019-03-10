SKIDMORE

Agnes Claire (Poland) Skidmore, 94, of Jacksonville and Keystone Heights died February 2nd at St. Catherine's Laboure Manor in the Alzheimer's Long Term Care Unit. She was born August 23, 1924 in St. Augustine to Margaret Mickler Poland and Richard Jesse Poland.

She attended St. Joseph's Academy in St. Augustine and graduated from Andrew Jackson High, Jacksonville. Claire worked in the banking business for over 40 years. Starting at Atlantic National Bank and retiring as Assistant Vice President, at Southeast Bank. She met her husband, Ralph Skidmore, at a USO dance. They were married August 30, 1946 in Augusta, Maine. In January, 1947 they moved to Jacksonville and in 1987 moved to Keystone Heights. Claire was a very loving and caring wife, sister, aunt and friend. Claire enjoyed traveling with their friends the Cribb's, also in their RV with the Keystone Ramblers and visiting Ralph's Maine and Massachusetts families.

She was predeceased by her husband in 2012, parents, sisters Ora Herndon (Hurley), Virginia Salvador (John), Elizabeth Monteau (Gus), brothers Robert Poland, Richard Poland, nephew Robert Monteau. Also, by brothers-in-law's John Skidmore (Dorothy), Paul Skidmore (Louise), niece Janet Rines. She is survived by sister-in-law Sally Barksdale, her Florida, Maine, Massachusetts nieces and nephews who loved her very much.

There will be a memorial service at Craig Funeral Home in St. Augustine, on Saturday March 16th at 1 o'clock with graveside service to follow at San Lorenzo Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Claire's memory to: , P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or Alzheimer's Research Association, 2180 West State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32779.

