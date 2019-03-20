HALEY

Aimee Eby Haley was born February 27, 1922 at St. Vincent's Hospital. She was the daughter of Harvey Bradford Eby, Sr. and Pearl Olivia Peterson Eby. They purchased their first house in Jacksonville from the Sear's catalogue and built it on property on 103rd St., then a dirt road. Aimee graduated from Robert E. Lee High School at age 16. She had a full scholarship to FSU but as it was the middle of the depression her family could not afford the other costs involved for her to attend. She began her college education in 1961 as a part time student and received her Bachelor's degree from JU, her masters from UNF, and her doctorate from UF, all while holding down a full-time job and caring for her family. She was a bookkeeper and eventually became a CPA. During her career she worked for the Duval County Extension Office, various insurance agencies, the Florida Barber and Beauty College, the Seminole Club, the Duval County Health Department, the City of Jacksonville Council Auditor's Office, JU, and FSCJ where she retired as Director of Business Affairs. She was a long-time member of Eastern Star, the Saint Paulia Garden Circle, and AICPA. She was married to Darrell Haley for 62 years before he passed away. She is survived by 4 children: Leslie Allen, James Haley and his wife Lee Ann, Eddie Haley and Anna, and Tommy Haley; 4 grandchildren, Eve Acosta, Andrew Allen, Sam Everhart, and Jaimee, Haley; and 5 great-grandchildren, Kealiana Neal, Sophia Acosta, Riley, Cody, and Avery Allen. She is predeceased by 2 grandchildren, Christopher Allen and Emily Haley. She was a remarkable woman and will be greatly missed by her family and those whose lives she touched.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Hardage-Giddens Edgewood Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior beginning at 1:00 p.m.

HARDAGE-GIDDENS EDGEWOOD CHAPEL, 729 Edgewood Avenue, is serving the family.