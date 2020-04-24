|
|
BRIGHTWELL
Alan Kirk Brightwell, 59, passed away peacefully on the evening of April 21, 2020, after a year-long battle with cancer. He was born in Jacksonville, FL on July 22, 1960, to the late James Brightwell and Carol Stroh Kemp. Alan loved fishing, traveling, and collecting twice loved items. Alan was preceded in death by his father James, sister Lisa and brother Robert. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Annesley, daughter Kristen, mother Carol, brother Bruce Ridenour, sister-in-law Stephanie Moore (Ron), niece Kelly (Miles) Lamoureux, and extended family and many friends.
A private graveside service will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020, and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local food bank.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, Riverside Memorial Park & Funeral Home 7242 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida 32205 (904) 781-9262, www.hgriversidefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020