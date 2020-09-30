1/1
Alan Jon Levene
Levene
Alan Jon Levene, 84, of Jacksonville, passed away on September 25, 2020. Alan was born in Mount Vernon, NY. He graduated from Plant High School in Tampa, Florida then furthered his education at Portland State College where he graduated with a BS in Applied Science.
He served his country with the United States Army until he was honorably discharged in 1964.
Alan was a Professional Engineer and retired from CSX Transportation after 35 years of service.
Alan loved the game of golf and scored more than one "hole-in-one" shot in his lifetime. He commemorated these accomplishments by saving the ball with the date written on it. He was a member and former Director of the Jacksonville Area Golf Association (JAGA).
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Kelly Levene; and parents, Charles Jon Levene and Jeanet Lieberman Levene.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Dana George (Max) and Jolie Levene-Pryor (Jennifer Pryor); and sister, Robin Marcus (Bud).
The family requests in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to First Tee, which is a charitable organization that introduces the game of golf and its inherent values to kids and teens; and/or JAGA which administers a scholarship fund (JAGA Charitable Trust) to assist worthy students associated with JAGA member clubs. https://firsttee.org/ http://www.jaxareagolf.org/
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society - Jacksonville
3928 Baymeadows Suite 108
Jacksonville, FL 32217
9047334510
