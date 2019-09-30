|
Albert M. Allison, Lt. Col. USAF (Ret.), 98, passed away on Thursday, September 26th at his daughter's home in Jacksonville, FL. He was a longtime resident of Palatka, FL. He was born in Montgomery, AL., the 5th child of Eliza and James Allison. He moved to Atlanta, GA when he was 2 with his family. He graduated from Tech High in 1939 and met his future wife, Annie Laurie Hill. Albert joined the Army Air Corp in 1942 as an aviation cadet. He trained as a Navigator-Bombardier and was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. upon completion of his courses at the end of 1942. He was sent to the European Theater and was stationed in England with the 456th Bomb Squadron. He flew 72 missions in the Martin B-26 Marauder as an aerial navigator and pilot. He was awarded multiple medals and among them was the Distinguished Flying Cross. He served 20 years in the USAF before retiring in 1962. Albert earned his Bachelor of Science from the University of Maryland while serving in the military. Upon his retirement he continued his education at Florida State University. He earned a Master's degree in science and completed all course work for his PhD in History. He then started his second career as a member of the faculty of St. Johns River Junior College where he taught history and social studies. He taught for 20 years before retiring in 1985. Albert was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved his family, golf, FSU Seminoles and playing cribbage with his family. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 77 years, Annie Laurie who passed away in May of 2019, his parents and his four siblings. He is survived by his sons John R. Allison (Callie) of Ocala, FL and Robert W. Allison (Katrina) of New Zealand; his daughter, Kathryn A. Heisler (David) of Jacksonville, FL; his 10 grandchildren and his 13 great-grandchildren. A Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218. Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019