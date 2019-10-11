|
Bauknecht
Dr. Albert J. Bauknecht (1933-2019) passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019. He was proceeded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Margaret Lee in 2013.
Graduating Georgetown Dental College in 1959, Dr. B, as he was known, became a cornerstone of the Jacksonville dental community for nearly 50 years. He was renowned for his gentle and compassionate dentistry and he was beloved by his patients and staff alike. His life as a dentist was surpassed only by his life as a husband, father and friend. He dedicated his life to the loving, caring and nurturing of others.
Dr. Bauknecht is survived by his brother Charles, sister Ann, daughter Marla, son Steve, son Joe, daughter-in-law Lauren and two grandchildren Lindsay and Ben. A Memorial Mass will be held on October 19, 2019 at Assumption Catholic Church, Jacksonville, Florida at 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019