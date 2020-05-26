Albert Cortez "Corky" Thornton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thornton
Albert Cortez "Corky" Thornton III, age 32, passed away May 20, 2020. Corky was born January 7, 1988, and is survived by his mother, Allison Rowe; his grandparents Evelyn Thornton and Everett Crowell; his siblings Shelby Faas (Roy), Shannan Keith (Jesse), Tristen Haines (Bobby), Zachary Thornton, Victoria Tapley, and Charlie Rowe. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Cortez Thornton, Jr.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 11:30 AM in Jacksonville Memory Gardens, 111 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, FL 32073. The family will receive friends at Fraser Funeral Home, 8168 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, Fl 32221 on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fraser Funeral Home
8168 Normandy Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32221-6649
(904) 781-4314
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved