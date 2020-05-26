Thornton
Albert Cortez "Corky" Thornton III, age 32, passed away May 20, 2020. Corky was born January 7, 1988, and is survived by his mother, Allison Rowe; his grandparents Evelyn Thornton and Everett Crowell; his siblings Shelby Faas (Roy), Shannan Keith (Jesse), Tristen Haines (Bobby), Zachary Thornton, Victoria Tapley, and Charlie Rowe. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Cortez Thornton, Jr.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 11:30 AM in Jacksonville Memory Gardens, 111 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, FL 32073. The family will receive friends at Fraser Funeral Home, 8168 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, Fl 32221 on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 26 to May 27, 2020.