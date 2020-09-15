1/1
Albert Grant
1927 - 2020
Grant
Albert Bain Grant, Jr. ("Sonny"), age 92, passed peacefully in his home on the evening of September 9th from natural causes. He was known by all as a happy, positive person who enriched the lives of those around him.
Born in 1927 in Indianapolis, IN, to Albert Bain Grant Sr. and Eugenia Kellogg Bainbridge, Albert later relocated with his family to Jacksonville, FL. He attended local public schools including Ruth N. Upson, John Gorrie and Robert E. Lee. During his years at Lee, Al was known for his prowess in track and field as well as gymnastics. He would go on to enjoy outdoor activities including tennis, softball, canoeing and kayaking for much of his adult life.
After high school and service in the U.S. Coast Guard, Albert joined the Army Corps of Engineers in 1948 as a photographer—the beginning of a federal career that spanned almost 30 years. He also studied art for several years under noted Jacksonville artist Harold Hilton.
Albert was married to the former Dorothy Paul of Jacksonville in 1949 until her early death in 1976. He later married Pamela Felder of Jacksonville, enjoying a union that spanned more than forty years.
Albert is survived by his wife, Pamela; his sister, Dorothy Mitchell (Bill); sons Steve (Cathy), Glenn (Pinney) and David (Ellen); his stepdaughter Jennifer Bartlett (Brett), and a host of treasured grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at The Church at Argyle on October 4, 2020 at 2 PM to celebrate Albert's life and his commitment to Jesus Christ. A private family interment service will be held at a later date.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Memorial service
02:00 PM
The Church at Argyle
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Riverside Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
9047819262
