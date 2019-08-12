Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
(904) 288-0025
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Jordan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Jordan


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Albert Jordan Obituary
Jordan
Albert Phillip Jordan, 71, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019 after a long illness. He was born in Battle Creek, MI on September 3, 1947 where he lived until he joined the Navy at age 17. During his service he was eventually stationed in Jacksonville, FL where he remained until his death. He is predeceased by his parents, Mary Jordan and James Albert Jordan and his brothers, William Jordan and John Jordan. Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Ellen Jordan; sons, Michael and Nick; brothers, James (Betty), Joseph (Mary); sisters, Helen Jordan and Mary Ann Torrey; Father-in-law, Edward Forrest; sisters-in-law, Kelly Forrest and Anne Forrest; brother-in-law, Edward Forrest Jr., and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 pm on August 23, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32223. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to the ALS Association. Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 12 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now