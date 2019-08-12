|
Jordan
Albert Phillip Jordan, 71, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019 after a long illness. He was born in Battle Creek, MI on September 3, 1947 where he lived until he joined the Navy at age 17. During his service he was eventually stationed in Jacksonville, FL where he remained until his death. He is predeceased by his parents, Mary Jordan and James Albert Jordan and his brothers, William Jordan and John Jordan. Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Ellen Jordan; sons, Michael and Nick; brothers, James (Betty), Joseph (Mary); sisters, Helen Jordan and Mary Ann Torrey; Father-in-law, Edward Forrest; sisters-in-law, Kelly Forrest and Anne Forrest; brother-in-law, Edward Forrest Jr., and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 pm on August 23, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32223. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to the ALS Association. Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 12 to Aug. 22, 2019