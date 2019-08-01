|
Keese
Mr. Albert K. Keese (73) went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 29, 2019. He was employed by Bell South Telecommunications, where he retired after 25 years of service. He also held additional employment with Radio Shack and Sprint Wireless Corp. He is survived by his wife, Estella Stripling Keese; children, Albert K. Keese, Jr., Shawn D. Keese, Marti Keese Webb, Eric S. Keese and Staci Keese- Franklin, (Anthony); grandchildren, Brianna Webb, Derrick Webb, Jr. and Deria Webb; three great grandchildren; sister, Delores Carter; and a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00am, Saturday, August 3 at the Cathedral of Faith COGIC, 2591 W. Beaver St., Bishop Gary L. Hall, Sr., Pastor. Mr. Keese will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., Aug., 2 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Northside Chapel and Sat. from 9:00am until the hour of service at the church. Professional Services from the Heart in the care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
