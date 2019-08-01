Home

Services
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
6665 New Kings Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32219
(904) 765-4150
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
6665 New Kings Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32219
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cathedral of Faith COGIC
2591 W. Beaver St.
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Cathedral of Faith COGIC
2591 W. Beaver St.
Albert Keese


1945 - 2019
Albert Keese Obituary
Keese
Mr. Albert K. Keese (73) went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 29, 2019. He was employed by Bell South Telecommunications, where he retired after 25 years of service. He also held additional employment with Radio Shack and Sprint Wireless Corp. He is survived by his wife, Estella Stripling Keese; children, Albert K. Keese, Jr., Shawn D. Keese, Marti Keese Webb, Eric S. Keese and Staci Keese- Franklin, (Anthony); grandchildren, Brianna Webb, Derrick Webb, Jr. and Deria Webb; three great grandchildren; sister, Delores Carter; and a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00am, Saturday, August 3 at the Cathedral of Faith COGIC, 2591 W. Beaver St., Bishop Gary L. Hall, Sr., Pastor. Mr. Keese will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., Aug., 2 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Northside Chapel and Sat. from 9:00am until the hour of service at the church. Professional Services from the Heart in the care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
