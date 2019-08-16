|
Albert Randolph "Randy" Whatley, 80, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away from Bile Duct Cancer on August 14, 2019, after an almost 4-year struggle met with the same kind-hearted spirit, faith, determination, optimism, and love for others displayed throughout his illness. Randy was just predeceased by his wife of 54 years of marriage, Linda, who passed away on July 29, 2019. He leaves behind his only daughter Lezlie Whatley. Born in South Carolina on February 23, 1939, as the youngest of Preston and Grace Whatley's five children, Randy attended Carlisle Military School where he was a basketball and baseball player. Randy went on to graduate from Greenville High School in 1957 in Greenville, S.C., the same school and community that produced an Academy Award-winning actress (Joanne Woodward), distinguished newsman (Kenley Jones of NBC), and a national hero (U-2 pilot Major Rudolph Anderson, the only person killed by enemy fire in the Cuban Missile Crisis). Randy then moved to Jacksonville in 1957 and played baseball for Jacksonville University where he earned a degree in Business Administration in 1961 and a Masters in Accounting. While Randy's father was alive, his favorite thing to do on the weekends was to hop in the car with him and his brother Warren to go fishing from a bridge in Arlington over the St. Johns River in the '60s and '70s. Cancer also took his own beloved parents lives and took his older sister Barbara who passed away at the young age of 48 in 1981. After serving his country as a personnel specialist for the U.S. Army at Fort Stewart, Georgia, and earning an honorable discharge in 1968, Randy made his mark in Jacksonville through a 35-year career with CSX Transportation. Longtime employee John Bowen remembers Randy always represented the railroad company's interests and those of its customers in credit and litigation issues to find solutions in Randy's position of leading the Treasury group. As with all aspects of Randy's life, Bowen said Randy's treatment of him and others revealed his love for Jesus Christ. As an avid Bible historian, Randy drew on his knowledge to teach Bible classes for 15 years at Baptist Towers where his mother in law lived for many years, and he became a mentor to several generations of men in Jacksonville and beyond. Larry Crowl, who met Randy at CSX through his work for a financial services company said, "Randy's biblical knowledge helped me grow spiritually to new heights." Inspired by Randy's example, Crowl himself began teaching Bible classes for a men's group at his church in Discovery Bay, California. He still teaches and serves at a church as an elder pastor. Micah Faircloth was another benefitting from Randy's Godly wisdom and compassion, floored when, unsolicited, Randy once fixed his car when it broke down near their house. "He was a man you could look up to," Faircloth recalls. "He was strong with a gentle spirit, an example of a man who loved and provided for his family and had a heart of gold. Honest, and principled, he was a man of integrity." Attorney and longtime friend Richard Stoddard said that Randy helped him when he was starting out his practice many years ago and he worked with Randy in the installment loan department of American National Bank when his law firm was house counsel for the bank. "Twenty years later Randy called me for legal assistance while he was at CSX and twenty years after that I still do work for the railroad to this day. As a friend for life his sense of humor was only exceeded by his integrity." Nephew Wayne Thompson recalls how his Uncle regularly called him and his brother, Preston, for years to check in on them playing the role of stand-in father for their biological father. "He'd always have a new joke and would offer some practical insights on career and life from such biblical figures as King David, and was such an encourager. He knew we needed that." The grace, courage, and grit he displayed in his cancer fight inspired many like Sherri Owens who called Randy "Superman" for cheating death so many times. "I've never met such a wonderfully strong man considering the battle he has dealt with the last several years," Sherri said. "He always had a smile on no matter how much pain he was in." Another friend, Kompheak Koeut said: "Knowing Randy will remain one of the greatest honors of my life. I was afforded the privilege to hear his stories and his jokes in his last days and it is a gift I don't take lightly. He taught me about so much in those final days. In him and through him, I saw what true love is supposed to look like. The love he carried for his beloved wife, Linda, and his beloved daughter Lezlie is beyond anything I have ever witnessed. He made me laugh, he made me cry, and he made me strong. In his hour of need, he made me strong." Lezlie remembers her father as the sweetest and strongest man she ever knew, extremely outgoing, always helping others, loved cats, devoted father, husband, historian, math and accounting guru, sportsman, and that he loved yellow roses and many types of flowers and tended to his garden until he got ill. Lezlie also enjoyed the many family vacations her parents took her on as a form of education and to learn about history at a young age. Throughout the years of her own successful career, Randy continued to use his prior business experience to give her wisdom and always was an encouragement even throughout his illness. Randy was a classic car buff, you could show him a picture of a car and he could tell you the make, model, year, and everything he knew about it, he also loved collecting vinyl records, and the music of Frank Sinatra. Before cancer battered his strong 6'1" frame, Randy enjoyed lifting weights, running, and watching all sports, but especially football. His favorites were the Clemson University Tigers and New England Patriots. His race of life now over on this side of heaven, Randy's legacy is as faithful husband, father, and Christ-follower, a man who brought the words of Galatians 5:22-23 to life daily whether he was at work, home, the grocery store, or in a hospital bed: "But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance; against such there is no law." That is who Randy Whatley was, and aspired to be. Daughter Lezlie would like to thank Dr. Justin Burns, Dr. Gautam Matcha, and all of the nurses and staff at Mayo Clinic for the level of care and kindness her father received. Family and friends are holding a private dual funeral service alongside his wife Linda with full military honors.
