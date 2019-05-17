Pikis

Ms. Alberta "Maxine" Holloway Pikis, age 95, went home to our Lord on April 20, 2019. She was born on December 7, 1923, in Baxter, KY to the late Boston and Lilly Holloway.

She was a spunky, independent and devoted woman who loved Jesus. She always nourished and loved the people around her. It started from a young age when she often cared for her younger siblings when her mom was ill. She was an avid quilter, seamstress, and animal-lover. She also made delicious Greek Lasagna and coke popsicles. Her favorite things were her family, coffee, flowers, milky ways and anything Elvis Presley.

Maxine is survived by her three children, Nancy (Terry) Bush, Katherine (Alan) Kimball and James Pikis; Grandchildren: Peggy, Della, John, Randy, Greg, Marc, Alexis, Kyle, James and Ella and many great-grandchildren in Florida, Kentucky, and Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her oldest child, Faye (Bob) Faulkner and grandsons; Eddie Wayne Tirey and Keith "Eric" Kimball.

Maxine's funeral mass will be held at 11 AM on Friday, May 24, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 11665 Fort Caroline Road. The service will be conducted by Father Amar and honor Maxine's late husband, Gus Pikis. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Jacksonville Humane Society at 8464 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32216 or online at https://www.jaxhumane.org.

