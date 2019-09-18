|
Albertha Johnson, retired educator, wife of the late Rudolph Johnson, and loving mother of Gregory (Cina) Johnson, Vernon (Erdine) Johnson and Christopher (Dianne) Johnson, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Services will be 2p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Paul AME Chapel, 6910 New Kings Road. Viewing at the church Saturday from 12 Noon to the hour of service. Arrangements entrusted to: A. B. Coleman Mortuary, 5660 Moncrief Rd., (904) 768-0507, Arlene B. Coleman, FDIC. Please sign the guestbook @ www.abcolemanmortuary.net
