A.B. Coleman Mortuary
5660 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209
(904) 768-0507
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Paul AME Chapel
6910 New Kings Road
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Paul AME Chapel
6910 New Kings Road
Albertha Johnson Obituary
JOHNSON
Albertha Johnson, retired educator, wife of the late Rudolph Johnson, and loving mother of Gregory (Cina) Johnson, Vernon (Erdine) Johnson and Christopher (Dianne) Johnson, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Services will be 2p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Paul AME Chapel, 6910 New Kings Road. Viewing at the church Saturday from 12 Noon to the hour of service. Arrangements entrusted to: A. B. Coleman Mortuary, 5660 Moncrief Rd., (904) 768-0507, Arlene B. Coleman, FDIC. Please sign the guestbook @ www.abcolemanmortuary.net
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019
