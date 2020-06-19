Stickney
ST. JOHNS, FL - Albine Maria Stickney, 94, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020. Albine, known as "Bini" to close friends and family was born in Akron, Ohio on July 22, 1925, to Conrad and Albine Weitzel. She graduated from South High in Akron in 1943 as the class Salutatorian. In 1947, she graduated from theUniversity of Akron with a BA in Education. She began teaching and went on to complete a Masters in Education at Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH in 1953. In June 1955 she married Robert H. Stickney, and they settled in Hudson, Ohio. She taught primarily mathematics in several school districts in northeastern Ohio for 40 years, retiring in 1990. In 1992, both Albine and Robert moved into Laurel Lake Retirement Community in Hudson and enjoyed the freedom to travel the United States and also enjoyed a month-long trip to New Zealand. In 2012, when Robert passed away, she moved to Florida to live with her daughter Anne and her family. Albine was able to live in their home for 6 years until she developed some health difficulties, and moved to Westminster Woods in St Johns. Through her life Albine's faith was a priority and she was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Kent, Ohio and then Shepherd of the Woods Lutheran in Jacksonville FL, which she attended until January 2020. She also enjoyed classical music, reading, sewing, counted cross stitch, and playing bridge. Albine was preceded in death by both her parents, brother, stepfather, and Husband Robert. She is survived by her daughter Anne Petersen(John), grandchildren Skyler Szalanski (Jasmine), Heather Biers, Suzanne Morea (Erik), Daniel Petersen, and 5 great-grandchildren. In Jacksonville, Pastor Kristin Phillips will conduct a memorial service Monday, June 22, at 7 PM at Shepherd of the Woods Lutheran Church, Lakeshore location, Jacksonville, FL 32258. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shepherd of the Woods Lutheran Church or the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra. (REDMON FUNERAL HOME,STOW,OHIO - 330-688-6631)
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.