Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
St Paul's Catholic Church
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:15 PM
Brix Restaurant
Jacksonville, Beach, FL
Alex Richard Mackenzie


1932 - 2020
Alex Richard Mackenzie Obituary
MACKENZIE
Alex Richard MacKenzie passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida. He was surrounded by many members of his loving family.
Alex was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on June 9, 1932, to James and Pamela MacKenzie. The family relocated to Quebec, Canada where Alex later became successful in industrial sales. In 1974, he and his wife, Louise moved their family to Jacksonville, Florida.
Alex was known for his physical strength, especially his incredibly strong handshake! Additionally, his love of reading and his routine of almost always mastering the daily newspaper crossword puzzles.
In his retirement years, he continued his insatiable sense of adventure by hiking many of the beautiful public trails across America. Alex was truly fascinated by all aspects of nature; its sights, sounds, smells and the unknown mysteries of what's around the next corner.
Alex is survived by his brother, Donald MacKenzie (Terry), sister, Joann O'Dowd, his daughter, Ann Hill, son, Robert MacKenzie (Bonnie), stepson, Dominic MacKenzie (Monica) and stepdaughter, Susan Parent (Bonnie). Grandchildren, Peter, Chelsea, Kelsey, Jordan, Mac, Noah, Ian, Emily, and Caroline. Great-grandchildren, David, and Isla.
A funeral service will be held at St Paul's Catholic Church, Jacksonville Beach on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 2:00 PM, followed by a Celebration of Life gathering at the Brix Restaurant in Jacksonville, Beach at 3:15 PM.
Alex, you will be missed by all you touched, but remembered through the lessons of life you shared.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
