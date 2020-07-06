Curlin
Alexander William Curlin of St. Johns, Florida went to be with his maker on Monday, June 8, 2020.
Alex was born April 13, 1997, in California; but lived in Jacksonville, FL since the age of 2.
Alex attended Creekside HS, where he played football.
Alex had a passion to serve his country and joined the Marines right out of high school.
He served in places such as Okinawa, Japan; South Korea, and Australia. He extended his service in order to guard US interests abroad and spent most of 2019 at the US Embassy in Luanda, Angola. His last MSG post was serving at the American Consulate in Naples, Italy.
Alex is survived by his mom & step-father, Diana & Kevin Snow; his dad, Dean Curlin; brothers Noah & Aaron Curlin; maternal grandmother, Judy Dutra and paternal grandmother, Sheila Curlin. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Hayley Walker of Darwin, Australia. Alex is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, William Dutra, paternal grandfather, Hugh Curlin, and paternal Uncle, Jim Curlin. Alex has many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family, including the Marines he stood beside.
Viewing/vigil to be held Tuesday 7/7/20 @ 5 pm @ Hardage-Giddens, 1801 SJ Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223.
Church service is on Wednesday, 7/8/20 @ 11 am @ San Jose Catholic Church, 3619 Toledo Rd. Jacksonville, Fl 32217; burial to follow @ the Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road Jacksonville, FL 32218
