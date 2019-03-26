|
|
MELVIN
The funeral service for Alexander Melvin will be held 1:30PM, Tuesday, March 26th, 2019 at the Samuel C. Rogers Jr. Memorial Chapel 4315 N. Main Street.
The visitation will be 4 - 6PM, Monday, March 25th, 2019 at the mortuary. Interment in Restlawn Cemeteries. Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute @ www.tswarden.com.
Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 904-765-1234
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 26, 2019