Funerals by T. S. Warden
4315 North Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 765-1234
Alexander Melvin

Alexander Melvin Obituary
MELVIN
The funeral service for Alexander Melvin will be held 1:30PM, Tuesday, March 26th, 2019 at the Samuel C. Rogers Jr. Memorial Chapel 4315 N. Main Street.
The visitation will be 4 - 6PM, Monday, March 25th, 2019 at the mortuary. Interment in Restlawn Cemeteries. Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute @ www.tswarden.com.
Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 904-765-1234

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 26, 2019
