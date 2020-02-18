Home

Funerals by T. S. Warden
4315 North Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 765-1234
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funerals by T. S. Warden
4315 North Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Crucifixion
3183 Edgewood Ave W.
Alexander Wiggins Obituary
Wiggins
The funeral service for Alexander Wiggins will be held at 11 AM Thursday, February 20th, 2020 at the Church of the Crucifixion 3183 Edgewood Ave W. The visitation will be 5 - 7 PM, Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 at the mortuary 4315 North Main Street. Interment in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute @
www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
