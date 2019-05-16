Home

J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Institutional Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Institutional Church
Alfred Adams Obituary
Adams
Family and friends will gather 12:00 NOON Saturday, May 18, 2019, to celebrate the life of Alfred Adams II at Bethel Baptist Institutional Church, Bishop R. W. McKissick, Jr., Senior Pastor; Bishop R. W. McKissick, Sr., Pastor Emeritus. Alfred is survived by parents, Alfred & Zelda Adams; sisters, Alesia and Keri Adams; other relatives and friends. Visitation FRIDAY from 5 – 7:00 PM at THE CHURCH. Interment in Edgewood Cemetery. Because of the love of his family, arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr, 904.924.9400. View full obit at jefralin.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 16 to May 17, 2019
